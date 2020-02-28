Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Warmer weather has returned to New Mexico today with temperatures climbing back to normal for this time of year. We continue to warm into the weekend, before a storm system will affect parts of the state early next week.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into Friday and Saturday, with Saturday afternoon being the warmest day for almost everyone. Breezy winds will develop this weekend though along the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico. Temperatures Sunday will be a degree or two cooler thanks to more cloud cover.