NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet Friday morning, with cold temperatures and some cloud cover. Today will be a partly sunny day, with heavier cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue warming up, with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Winds will be light today thanks to high-pressure overhead. This weekend will stay mild and even warm to the southeast. Winds will become breezier by Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Skies will stay partly sunny and dry through Sunday evening. The next system will start bringing snow to the San Juan Mountains by midday Sunday. Everywhere else will stay dry until Monday morning.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
Posted: / Updated: