Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most fog has dissipated, but the Clines Corner area is seeing dense fog this morning. Snow and some light rain showers have moved into the Quemado area and the west mountains. Otherwise, everyone else is waking up dry and cold with some cloud cover moving in. Today will be a warmer day for most. Dry weather is expected until the evening, that’s when showers will start moving into southwest NM. That rain will increase in coverage across western NM overnight, and the rain will spread east across the state through Saturday.