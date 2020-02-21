Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

A cold front this morning has left eastern New Mexico with much colder weather once again today, however southwesterly winds return Friday bringing in warmer weather ahead of rain and snow chances this weekend.

Moisture will return into the state Friday as southwesterly winds return. An upper level low will approach New Mexico by Saturday morning. This will cause rain to develop across the western half of the state and the northern mountains. This storm will have relatively warm air with it, keeping the snow level at ~10,000' Saturday and ~7,000' by Sunday morning. Anywhere from 0.10" to 0.50" of rain will be possible along and west of I-25. Higher amounts of rain will be likely over parts of southwestern New Mexico, especially the Gila region.