NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense, patchy fog is blanketing eastern New Mexico this morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time for the commute. The central and western thirds of the state are starting clear and dry. Today will be a warmer day, with high temperatures warming near average. The east side of the state will be breezy through the afternoon, with winds 15-30 mph. Some clouds will move in midday and afternoon as moisture pushes into the state from the Pacific. We will be dry through the weekend, and full sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: