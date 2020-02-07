Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are starting to warm across NM! We’re waking up 5-30 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. By the afternoon, temps will be above average, and around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday’s high temps! The warm-up continues into Saturday. Winds are still breezy in spots, and wind will stay windy through today. A wind advisory is in effect for the east mountains and south-central mountains, where winds could gust up to 50 mph due to those winds accelerating down the mountain slopes.

Some snow showers are coming down in the Raton area and the San Juan Mountains. Slick and snow-covered roads are being reported by NMRoads, so use caution. Snow will taper off this morning, and the weather dries up for everyone for Saturday.

The next big weather system will move in Sunday night through Tuesday, bringing snow and rain for the start of the workweek. This storm could potentially bring another foot of snow to the mountains, and even a few inches in the low elevations. We will continue to monitor this storm because there is some model disagreement at this point.