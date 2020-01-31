Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning a quick-moving, snowy system is moving through southeast New Mexico. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Eddy and Lee Counties until 11 AM, with up to 2″ of snow possible, however, Chaves County and surrounding areas could see snow accumulation as well, and roads will become slick with snow and slush. This system will move south through the morning, exiting by mid-morning. The sun will shine across New Mexico today as high pressure returns. Temperatures will stay near average, with winds up to 20-25 mph throughout central and eastern NM. Warmer air moves in for the weekend, with temps soaring 10-15 degrees above average.
