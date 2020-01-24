This morning is quiet, with no big weather worries as you head out the door! There’s a small chance for fog in the valleys of the northern and western mountains. Temperatures are starting out around 32 and below across the whole state, so make sure to bundle up. However, temps will be mild again by the afternoon, even warming up on the east side of the state where a back door cold front moved through yesterday. Winds will lighten up for our Friday, and high clouds will move in through the afternoon and evening. The weekend will be dry and mild, just breezy on Saturday.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: