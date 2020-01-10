Snow, rain showers move east across New Mexico

Snow showers are moving across the state this morning, causing snow-packed and icy roadways. To the south and east, temperatures are at or above freezing, causing that snow to turn to rain and mix. Give yourself extra time for the AM commute. The system bringing the messy precipitation will move east through the day, allowing skies to clear west through the midday, and snow to linger on in eastern NM through the evening. Light accumulation is possible, around 1-3″ with locally higher totals in the mountains.

Cold air and strong NW winds are moving in today as this system moves east. Winds will gust between 30-40 mph across the state, making the air feel around 10 degrees colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures plummet into the teens and single digits tonight.