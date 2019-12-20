Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

It’s a clear and cold start to Friday. High pressure moves overhead today, which will keep all of NM sunny, and most cities across the state will be warming up. The warm-up will continue into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine through Saturday.
