Erica’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain continue for western and central New Mexico this afternoon. We will see more rain showers building in for the rest of the day in Albuquerque, and there will even a chance for light snow tonight as temperatures fall. Winter weather advisories will be in effect today for the west mountains, Jemez, southern Sangre de Cristos, and central mountain chain. 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is likely in these areas, but spots above 7,500′ may see up to 6 inches. Roads will become snowy and slick, and travel may be difficult this evening. The system will bring snow and rain to eastern NM overnight into tomorrow morning with light snow accumulation of less than 2″. The system will move out by tomorrow afternoon, leaving sunny skies, lighter winds and cool temperatures.

Strong wind will last into late tonight for the Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Winds will gust between 30-50 mph during this time, but winds will quiet down by aturday morning.

