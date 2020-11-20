Erica’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daytime high temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, and winds will stay relatively light. By Saturday morning, rain showers and high mountain snow showers will be possible in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Little snow accumulation will be possible in the San Juans, only a few inches high up through Sunday. Temperatures will be too warm for any snow accumulation in the northern NM mountains through Sunday. Scattered rain showers will be possible until Saturday night, staying north of I-40.

On Sunday, scattered rain will spread into eastern NM, mainly from midday through the night. Snow will also become possible for the mountains Sunday evening through Monday as cooler air moves in. Heavy snow will be possible for the San Juans Monday and Tuesday, with less than 10″ possible in the northern Sangre de Cristo and Tusas mountains.

