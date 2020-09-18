Erica’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be beautiful, with highs in the 70s and 80s, hazy skies, and a few showers and storms in the northern and western mountains during the afternoon and evening.

This weekend, expect more P.M. isolated showers and storms in the northern and western mountains. The rest of the state will stay dry. The northeast highlands will be breezy on Saturday with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will be in 70s and 80s for all. Wildfire haze will be noticeable this weekend, especially in eastern New Mexico and southern New Mexico. The skies will be cloudier but less hazy in western New Mexico, especially by Sunday.