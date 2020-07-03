Erica’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday will be a hot day for all of New Mexico, with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Storms will develop in the mountains and move east, with the most widespread storm activity in the northern mountains and the east side of the state.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible in western NM and the Rio Grande Valley. The afternoon and evening shower and storm threat continue through the weekend, mainly in the mountains and east. A couple of strong storms will be possible in eastern New Mexico Friday through the weekend, with strong wind and small hail. Temperatures will be very hot all weekend long thanks to westerly winds.