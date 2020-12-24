Erica’s Christmas Eve Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is frigid, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens, and low 20s. In the northern mountains, temps are starting in the negatives. Frostbite and hypothermia will be a risk this morning, so be sure to dress warmly. Today will be a cool day, with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and some high clouds will move into western New Mexico this afternoon. Winds will stay breezy in the east mountains and highlands, with northwesterly gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight will be chilly, dropping back into the single digits, teens, and 20s, but we will start to see some warming for Christmas Day! Temperatures will start to climb and skies will be partly cloudy. There is a small chance for a few spot rain showers in southwest New Mexico, but it should not impact travel.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

