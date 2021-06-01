Eastern parts of New Mexico see rainstorms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Enough moisture will continue to flow into the state and support daily rounds of storms. Most storms will once again favor the east and mountains on Wednesday.
Story continues below
- Unemployment: Some New Mexico job seekers still struggling to find work
- Crime: 8 DWIs among results of APD’s first Downtown Weekend Operation
- Weather: Significant flooding reported in parts of New Mexico
- Technology: Google Photo users: You may soon have to pay to store your photos, videos
Then moisture will push farther west into central and western sections to wrap up the workweek.