Eastern New Mexico stays very dry, windy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next system is moving into New Mexico today, already bringing some scattered rain showers and mountain snow to the west. Showers will continue through the day, mostly west of the Rio Grande Valley. The Metro will likely stay dry, due to dry air in place. Meanwhile, the east side of the state will be very dry and windy, with southwesterly wind gusts up to 50 mph, and high fire danger. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The system will spin over the state Wednesday, bringing widespread scattered rain showers, even in the lower elevations. Wind will lighten up on Wednesday through Friday.