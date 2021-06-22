Eastern New Mexico sees return of hot temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is hazy and clear with comfortable temperatures. It’s a good morning to open the windows before we get hot. Temperatures are rebounding back to the 80s and 90s in eastern New Mexico after a brief cool down yesterday. The rest of the state will be hot again like yesterday.

Winds will be lighter today, with a chance for isolated showers and storms building in the Gila and along the central mountain chain by mid-afternoon. Showers and storms will move eastward during the evening. A strong or severe storm may be possible in the far northeast highlands, coming off of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

