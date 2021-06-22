Eastern New Mexico sees return of hot temperatures

[1] New legislation details rules for Albuquerque speed vans A controversial proposal would bring speed vans back to Albuquerque. As the proposal stands, a private company would operate the cameras, APD would review the footage and sign off on the violation, and the fine would be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. If someone else was driving, they could be identified and cited instead. Next month, at least one town hall meeting will take place after the public weighs in. City councilors say they could make changes before giving it the green light.

[2] New Mexican injured in Show Low race after truck plows through cyclists Two New Mexicans were at an Arizona bike race and one of them is now hospitalized along with five others who were left in critical condition after a driver struck them during the race. Now their friends are asking for the public's help through a GoFundMe. The scene took place at a cycling race in Show Low, Arizona over the weekend. Witnesses say the driver of the truck was heading in the wrong direction when he slammed into the group of cyclists. Police say the driver was 35-year-old Shawn Michael Chock but didn't say why the incident happened.