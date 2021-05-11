Eastern New Mexico sees cooler temperatures Tuesday

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is cloudy and foggy across eastern New Mexico, but most of the rain has come to an end. Drier skies are expected until this evening for eastern New Mexico, but the fog and low clouds will take a while to clear. This will keep temperatures cool through the morning and midday. More rain will develop tonight through midday Wednesday.

Story continues below:

For areas west of the central mountain chain, skies are clear this morning and will stay mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will also be warmer for this part of the state, warming into the 70s and 80s. The front will finally move into the Rio Grande Valley tonight, creating a strong east canyon wind in the middle Rio Grande Valley. A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, as we are expecting 30-40 mph winds with 55 mph gusts.

Tomorrow will be cooler across the east and the Rio Grande Valley, because the cold front will finally make it’s way across the state. Winds will be lighter and rain showers will continue for eastern NM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES