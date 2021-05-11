Eastern New Mexico sees cooler temperatures Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is cloudy and foggy across eastern New Mexico, but most of the rain has come to an end. Drier skies are expected until this evening for eastern New Mexico, but the fog and low clouds will take a while to clear. This will keep temperatures cool through the morning and midday. More rain will develop tonight through midday Wednesday.

For areas west of the central mountain chain, skies are clear this morning and will stay mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will also be warmer for this part of the state, warming into the 70s and 80s. The front will finally move into the Rio Grande Valley tonight, creating a strong east canyon wind in the middle Rio Grande Valley. A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, as we are expecting 30-40 mph winds with 55 mph gusts.

Tomorrow will be cooler across the east and the Rio Grande Valley, because the cold front will finally make it’s way across the state. Winds will be lighter and rain showers will continue for eastern NM.