A strong east canyon wind will develop in the Albuquerque Metro Friday night. The wind will die down though in time for Mass Ascension Saturday morning.

A warmer day for most of New Mexico Friday, with the exception of northeast New Mexico where a backdoor cold front is moving through. This front will push through the gaps of the central mountain chain late this evening. Albuquerque will see a strong east canyon wind develop late this evening with wind gusts up to 50 mph by 9 PM. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Albuquerque Metro until 3 AM Saturday.

Winds will die down in time for the first Mass Ascension of this year’s Balloon Fiesta! In fact, the Albuquerque Box weather pattern may even develop Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s if you are heading out to Balloon Fiesta Park. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s. Highs across the rest of the state will also be a few degrees cooler than today.

Quiet weather will continue into Sunday. Winds will stay light in the morning, but could gust up to 15 mph Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the upper 40s Sunday morning and climb into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Warm weather will stick around into early next week. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible across the southwest mountains and even northern New Mexico, but most areas will stay dry. A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday into Thursday next week, bringing with it windier weather through Thursday. It will also bring rain and mountain snow chances to northern New Mexico. Quieter and cooler weather again arrives by Friday. That quiet weather should stick around into the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta.