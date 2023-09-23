There are still a few lingering showers across northwestern New Mexico on this Saturday night, expected to push west across the state overnight. Most activity will by gone by early Sunday morning with clear skies and calm conditions. Dry westerly winds will return tomorrow, bringing plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the state. Maybe a few clouds across the Northern Mountains will develop tomorrow afternoon, but that will be it when it comes to moisture. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler tomorrow even with the sunshine.

Early Monday morning, a backdoor cold front will arrive to eastern New Mexico. Easterly winds in the wake of that front will usher a bit of low level moisture to the eastern/southeastern parts of the state. Light, isolated showers/storms are possible Monday afternoon with cooler temperatures east as well. More moisture will surge farther west and north overnight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the best chance for more widespread scattered to isolated showers and storms. The heaviest rain will be across southeastern parts of the state, but rain could bring an isolated hit or miss storm to the middle Rio Grande Valley. Drier air will arrive Wednesday and continue into the late week. Daytime high temperatures will remain seasonable to a few degrees above average this week, with overnight lows mostly seasonable.