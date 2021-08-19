Drying out for most of New Mexico Thursday, chance of stray shower

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry across New Mexico, but some showers and thunderstorms are moving through southern Colorado around Durango and Cortez. Southern CO. and the Four Corners area will have the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, thanks to a low pressure system passing through Utah and Colorado.
Meanwhile, dry air will move into New Mexico, keeping rain limited. Virga is likely this afternoon which could produce some gusty winds. A few sprinkles or light shower will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley, with a slightly better chance for rain in the northern mountains and far southeast New Mexico. Winds may be breezy at times across the state, coming in from the west at around 15-25 mph. The strongest winds will be east of the mountains and in northern New Mexico.
