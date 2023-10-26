Much drier, fast moving southwesterly upper level winds have arrived to New Mexico. These fast upper level winds will translate down to the surface mainly across northeastern parts of the state throughout this afternoon, dying down as the sun sets. Today through Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, above average temperatures, and breezy to windy conditions.

Saturday will be the windiest day of the week as a storm system approaches the Desert Southwest. This will be the most impactful storm system so far this fall season, dragging arctic air across the state as a powerful cold front dives down over New Mexico. The cold front will move across the state Sunday afternoon, bringing temperatures 15-30° below average across eastern New Mexico. Southwestern New Mexico will feel above average temperatures Sunday (upper 70s) afternoon before the cold front brings a big cool down into Sunday.

The cold front will also usher in a bit of moisture across the northern half of the state, bringing the potential for heavier snow over the Northern Mountains Sunday into Monday. One model is even bringing a few light flurries to the Albuquerque metro, but the best potential for heavier snow will be over the highest elevations north and the northeast highlands. Temperatures will drop even more into Monday morning, with many places across northern New Mexico expecting the first freeze of the season. Even southern New Mexico will be waking up in the 30s, with high temperatures Monday afternoon anywhere from 10-30° below average. Get ready for scarily cool temperatures just in time for Halloween!