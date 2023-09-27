After some healthy rain across southern New Mexico, and some severe storms, much drier air is returning to New Mexico today. This morning there have been some showers/storms east of the Sacramento Mountains, expected to continue to dissipate as the sun rises. While a very isolated spotty shower cannot be ruled out across the southeast, it will be significantly drier across the state today leading to temperatures climbing a few degrees.

High temperatures are forecast to peak tomorrow as high pressure moves over the southernmost parts of the state. Highs will be a couple degrees below, to record hot for late September. Cooler air and more moisture will arrive starting Friday and into the weekend.

A large storm system impacting the Pacific Northwest will approach the state late this week. Upper level winds will increase, translating down to the surface with windy conditions across the state. Windy to breezy conditions will stick around throughout the entire weekend. Moisture will surge across eastern New Mexico, bringing isolated to scattered storms (possibly severe) to the eastern half of the state Friday through Sunday. Saturday will be the best chance to see an isolated hit or miss storm in the metro. Cooler temperatures will arrive this weekend and continue to cool into early next week.