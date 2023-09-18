A much drier work week is ahead compared to last week. Today will still see scattered showers and storms develop across the high terrain of western New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains. These storms will quickly push east over the middle Rio Grande Valley and southeastern parts of the state, bringing a couple round of hit or miss storms to many locations. East/northeastern parts of the state will be drier and warmer today.

By tomorrow, dry westerly winds will arrive and really limit rain potential into Tuesday and Wednesday. Maybe an isolated shower far north, but that will most likely be it. Dry westerly winds will create downslope warming, bringing warmer temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico. It will also be a bit breezy outside, especially across Central Mountain Chain.

By late Wednesday night, a low pressure system to the northwest and high pressure to the south will work in combination to usher in more tropical moisture across the state. This will allow more isolated to scattered showers and storms to move across the state. The exact intensity and location for rainfall is still a bit uncertain, but southeastern parts of the state seem to have the best chance to pick up moisture.

Even drier air will arrive Friday. This will once again limit rain chances into the weekend, even with a cold front passage. The cold front won’t do much in terms of rainfall, but it will bring temperatures down statewide.