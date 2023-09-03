This evening will be many areas across the state’s last chance to see rain for the next week. Scattered showers and storms continue across a line from southwestern New Mexico to the Northern Mountains. Most activity will dissipate past sunset, with calm and mild conditions expected overnight.

By tomorrow, just in time for your Labor Day holiday, drier air will arrive. Westerly upper level winds will return to the Desert Southwest, ushering in much drier conditions. Southeastern parts of the state may see a bit more cloud coverage tomorrow, but downslope warming will bring above average temperatures across the east.

Along with drier air, windy conditions will arrive Monday as well. Breezy westerly winds will gust up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon, sustained winds up to 20 mph. It will be breezy Tuesday as well, but not as breezy as Monday. Dry air will stick around through mid week with little to no chances for rain statewide. Above average temperatures will stick around as well.

By the late week, high pressure will begin to build over the state from the south. This will allow even hotter temperatures, especially south, with near to record breaking high temperatures returning to the forecast into the late this week.