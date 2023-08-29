Drier air is wrapping around an area of high pressure sitting just to our west. This is limited rainfall potential today, with only an isolated storm or two developing off the mountains. The storms will push very quickly south into the afternoon and evening, not expecting to drop nearly as much widespread precipitation as yesterday. However, even with less moisture, temperatures are still seasonable statewide after the cold front passage yesterday.

Drier air will continue to surge across the state into Wednesday as high pressure moves back overhead. With drier air comes warmer temperatures, highs will be be a few degrees warmer than today. An isolated mountain storm is possible, but the rest of New Mexico will remain dry and heating up.

Even hotter temperatures are expected Thursday afternoon with high pressure directly overhead. Plenty of sunshine is forecast statewide, with the slight potential for an isolated mountain storm again. By Friday, high pressure will push farther east, setting up a more favorable monsoon pattern. Temperatures will remain above average across central and eastern New Mexico through Saturday.

Unfortunately, a bulk of the monsoon moisture will surge across Arizona, barely clipping the far western and northern edges of the state. Either way, there is the chance for isolated storms across the west and north Friday and into the weekend. By Sunday, a Pacific cold front may bring rain to the northern half of the state, but it is still very uncertain whether or not we’ll see any measurable rain.