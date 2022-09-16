NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The westerlies have returned, bringing in much drier air starting today and continuing through the weekend ahead. Most of the moisture has pushed north, with some fast moving clouds forming in southern Colorado and the northern mountains. Temperatures in those areas will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

The rest of the state is expected to heat up to a few degrees above average today, in the 90s across the south and east. Heat will continue to build with dry air, as temperatures will feel summer-like by Saturday and Sunday, anywhere from 5-15 degrees above average across the state.

Dry air and above average temperatures will not last much longer than the weekend, as a rich plume of monsoon moisture pushing into New Mexico starting late Sunday night. The location of the high will be very important in determining how much rainfall the state receives. If it is closer to the state, drier air will stick around and rainfall totals will be lower. However, if the high pushes further east, more monsoon moisture will be able to make it’s way into the western and central parts of New Mexico. Uncertainty does remain, but models are beginning to trend towards the more moist scenario.