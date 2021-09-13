Dry with near-record heat Monday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another day with record and near-record high temperatures across New Mexico. A cold front Tuesday will provide slight relief Wednesday afternoon.

Upper-level high pressure is beginning to move west Monday, which will help to keep temperatures a couple of degrees cooler this afternoon across the state, but still near record highs this afternoon. A backdoor cold front will begin to move into northeastern New Mexico Tuesday evening, sparking an isolated thunderstorm from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains into far northeastern parts of the state. This will continue to push south across the eastern part of the state through Wednesday morning, bringing afternoon temperatures down 5-10°. A couple of spotty showers will be possible behind the front in the east as well.

High pressure will make its way back over the state by Thursday, bringing back near-record heat once again. This will keep the heat in place through the weekend. A dip in the jet stream early next week may help to nudge the high pressure and heat out of the state, but will likely keep us dry with above normal temperatures still lingering around.