The upper level low pressure system that has been impacting the state all weekend, bringing monsoon-like conditions and 2″-3″+ of rain, will begin to break down starting tonight. As this system breaks down, the jet stream will push further south, just to the north of New Mexico. This will allow westerly winds to return across the state, bringing much drier conditions this week.

Tonight, isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm will linger south, but most action will be decreasing after sunset. A dry night is expected for a majority of the region. Tomorrow will be significantly calmer across the state, with a lot more sunshine expected.

Sunny skies and dry air will allow temperatures to rise to seasonable, if not a degree or two above, through the mid week. However, a weak backdoor cold front is expected to cross the northeastern part of the state Wednesday night, bringing slightly cooler temperatures late week.