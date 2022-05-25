Lighter winds continue through Thursday as high pressure builds into New Mexico. Stronger winds return this weekend, bringing well-above average temperatures and a very high fire danger.

Quieter weather returned to New Mexico Wednesday afternoon as drier air moved into the eastern half of the state. Even quieter weather will move into the state Thursday as a ridge of high pressure moves in. Winds will remain light and calm, even in the afternoon. Much warmer weather will also move in with this area of high pressure beginning Thursday.

As the area of high pressure moves east on Friday, stronger winds will develop in its wake. Winds will pick up everyday through the weekend with the strongest winds Sunday and Monday. Winds will create a very high fire danger in the afternoon across the state as they will combine with very warm temperatures and extremely dry air. Winds will remain breezy into the first half of next week. Winds turn southerly in eastern New Mexico by next Wednesday, bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This may produce a chance for showers and thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico by the middle of next week.