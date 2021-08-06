Dry weather north this weekend, storm chances south

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much drier air will be moving into northern New Mexico this weekend, but isolated storms will still be possible in the southern half of the state.
Forecast Continues Below
Spotty showers and storms that have popped up across parts of New Mexico today will end later Friday night. Drier air will begin to move in from the northwest, bringing some of the driest air since the middle of June to much of northern New Mexico. Some moisture will still be in place across the southern half of the state this weekend, keeping an isolated chance for afternoon storms around. Temperatures will be well above average statewide through early next week. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and the Pacific Northwest will be transported into New Mexico starting Saturday morning. Watch for poor air quality and reduced visibility.
A classic monsoon flow develops early next week with high pressure over the southeastern United States, funneling in moisture from Mexico. Moisture will push northward through the week, increasing rain chances with it.
