Dry weather for most of New Mexico Monday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is dry for most of the state, with only a couple of showers ending in the Sacramento Mountains. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the afternoon, growing in place for a few hours, and moving northward during the late afternoon and evening.
A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains Monday afternoon and evening, with the highest threats of flooding near the burn scars and small rivers/streams. Remember, if you see a flooded road, especially with any sort of current, turn around. There will be daily chances for rain this week, with slightly drier skies around Thursday to Saturday.