Dry weather continues for the next several days

Quiet weather will continue for the western half of New Mexico, but a backdoor cold front will bring much colder temperatures to the eastern half of the state by Thursday.

Windy weather across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the east slopes will die down this evening. A backdoor cold front will slowly try and work its way into northeastern parts of the state, but will not make it any farther south than I-40 by Wednesday morning. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will climb back above average once again statewide with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Once again the winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the east slopes as a strong, northwesterly jet stream moves in overhead. This will send in a backdoor cold front Wednesday night across the eastern half of the state leaving temperatures 10-20° colder than normal. The cold air will remain very shallow so it will all stay in the eastern half of New Mexico, while the western half of the state will remain relatively unchanged. However, wind chills Thursday morning will be frigid behind the cold front.

Temperatures will begin to rebound quickly Friday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. This warming trend will continue statewide through Saturday, but another cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night. This will not bring any rain or snow chances to the state, but it will bring a slight drop in temperatures for Sunday.