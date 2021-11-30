Dry weather continue into early December

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Above average temperatures continue into the first week of December despite a couple of cold fronts. A pattern change by the middle of next week hopes to bring moisture back to New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front has brought cooler temperatures to northeastern New Mexico Tuesday, but highs remain above to well above average statewide. High pressure builds over the state Wednesday and Thursday, warming temperatures across eastern New Mexico and keeping temperatures steady across the western half of the state. Near record high temperatures will be possible again across northern and eastern New Mexico.

Another backdoor front will bring cooler weather to eastern New New Mexico Friday into Saturday, bringing high temperatures briefly back to average for early December. Once again though, warmer than normal temperatures will return by Sunday and into early next week.

There is finally a little bit of hope on the horizon as the storm track looks to shift south into New Mexico by the middle of next week. It is still too far out to say anything with certainty, but it is looking more promising for chances for moisture to return to the state.