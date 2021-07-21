Dry weather across New Mexico Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is hazy but dry across the state. Today will be a mostly dry day, especially in eastern and southern New Mexico. Moisture will stay confined to central and northwest New Mexico.

Storms will pop up in the northern mountains, San Juan’s and west mountains during the afternoon, moving southwest off of the high terrain by the evening. The Metro may see isolated storms during the evening, but there will likely be less storms than Tuesday. The Four Corners area will be under a Flash Flood Watch during the afternoon and evening.