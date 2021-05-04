Dry, warm weather returns to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will build in over New Mexico on Wednesday leading to more sunshine and warming temps. A cold front will blast into the northeast on Wednesday night increasing winds there and adding a little moisture to the east.
Increasing moisture Thursday and Friday will lead to a nice afternoon storm crop by Friday. Drier and warmer weather returns again for the weekend, but windy conditions will bring a high fire danger.