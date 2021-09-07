Dry, warm conditions for parts of the state

(StudyFinds.org) - Adults under the age of 45 may be doubling their risk of suffering a heart attack if they use cannabis, a new study reveals. Researchers in Canada have discovered that, even after accounting for other habits like drinking, smoking, and vaping, cannabis users see a noticeable uptick in heart attack cases compared to non-users.

The findings add to previous reports that show heavy cannabis use has a link to heart attack risk among hospital patients. The new report finds younger adults who used marijuana within the last 30 days saw their chances of myocardial infarction go up two-fold.