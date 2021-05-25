Dry, warm across the state

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry and warm weather pattern will hold through the rest of the workweek. Highs will top out in the mid-’80s each afternoon through Friday.

Story continues below

The state may hit the 90’s for the first time Saturday. The next best shot for rain will come over the holiday weekend with the east being hit hardest.

Send us your Blood Moon Photos!

EMAIL YOUR PHOTOS/VIDEOS TO:
ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES