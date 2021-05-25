Dry, warm across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry and warm weather pattern will hold through the rest of the workweek. Highs will top out in the mid-’80s each afternoon through Friday.
The state may hit the 90’s for the first time Saturday. The next best shot for rain will come over the holiday weekend with the east being hit hardest.
