Happy Mother’s Day! We continue to battle extreme wind gusts and fire conditions this evening. Peak wind gusts are in the 45-60 mph range for the northern half of our state. Las Vegas and Gallup both recorded a 59 mph gust this afternoon. This continues to challenge fire crews as they deal with this, plus hot temperatures and dry conditions as the Calf Canyon fire grows to 176,000+ acres. High wind gusts will remain in our forecast tonight with the strongest gusts pushing east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. High wind warnings will also stick around into Monday as more wind energy pushes across the southwest. High temperatures were still quite hot across New Mexico. Santa Fe reached 83°, Albuquerque hit 88°, and Roswell was a sizzling 99°. Our hot temperatures will continue Monday, with highs around 10° above average. But we’ll be a couple degrees cooler than Sunday as a strong trough intensifies across southern Nevada and California.

This storm will continue cranking out high and potentially damaging wind gusts centered across northwest NM Monday. Come Tuesday we’ll begin seeing our wind shift more from the south. This will help pull some Gulf moisture across far eastern NM Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. This is ahead of a stronger cold front late Wednesday into Thursday, helping drop temperatures closer to average for mid May. Wind gusts finally calm down slightly late week into the weekend.