One more dry day before another winter storm moves across New Mexico. This afternoon will be filled with plenty of sunshine across the state, many locations across central and southern New Mexico won’t see a cloud in the sky all day long. Temperatures will rise a degree or two warmer than yesterday, but still below average for most of the state besides the southeast – Roswell and Carlsbad are already in the low 60s! It’s windy along and east of the Central Mountain Chain with gusts 30-40 mph, but it’s only going to get windier tomorrow when the storm arrives. Clouds will arrive to northern parts of the state tonight as the storm system approaches.

Snow will begin in southwest Colorado overnight, pushing over the border into the Four Corners and Northern Mountains early Thursday morning. Far north/northwestern parts of the state may see a tricky early morning commute, so take it easy on the roads. Snow will push south across western New Mexico into the late morning, bringing some heavier snow to the Gila.

A few isolated showers/snow flurries are possible in the metro by the early afternoon as the system pushes east. Low elevation rain south and across the valley areas will persist throughout the afternoon, while snow will stick around the Central Mountain Chain and east central highlands. Albuquerque will likely see a rain/snow mix with little accumulation. Southern New Mexico will be dealing with strong wind gusts up to 70 mph, which is why High Wind Warnings are in effect through early Friday morning.

Much drier and colder air will arrive overnight and into Friday. Morning wind chill values will be in the low 20s south, getting colder and colder the farther north you go with Northern Mountains seeing wind chill values 20-30° below zero. Even the Albuquerque metro has the potential to observe wind chills in the negatives. Make sure to bundle up Friday, as many places across northern and western New Mexico won’t rise above freezing all day. Slightly warmer, calmer, and drier conditions will continue into the weekend. Uncertainty returns Sunday into Monday with our next storm system. Make sure to keep up to date with the forecast!