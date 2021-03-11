Dry Thursday with gusty winds creates fire danger in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with cooler temperatures than yesterday morning. It is clear and dry, aside from some cloud cover moving into southeastern New Mexico. Today will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures back in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The air will be very dry and winds gusty. The strongest winds will be in western and central New Mexico this afternoon, gusting up to around 35-40 mph. Winds will be a bit lighter in far eastern New Mexico, up to around 25-35 mph. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect again through the afternoon and evening due to high fire danger.

Tomorrow will be another mostly dry and windy day, with a chance for storms in far eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. Snow will start to move into southwest Colorado during the evening, and snow/rain will spread into New Mexico by Saturday morning. The storm will cross northern New Mexico Saturday and Sunday, bringing snow to the mountains, and snow and rain to the lower elevations. Wind will also stay strong through the weekend with the storm.