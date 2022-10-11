NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a wet and cool week of weather, drier and warmer weather has returned. This will continue into the weekend, but another stormy pattern sets up by next Sunday.

Even drier weather returned to New Mexico on Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. A westerly wind is helping to bring in this change that will last until the end of the week. Temperatures will hover around or above average for this time of year into Saturday, with some breezy conditions in the afternoon across parts of eastern New Mexico.

Another pattern change will unfold beginning Sunday. Similarly to the wet week, we saw during Balloon Fiesta, another low-pressure system will become cut off to our southwest and draw moisture into the state. This will combine with a cold front that will sweep across the state, bringing widespread showers. Temperatures will also be much cooler beginning Sunday. The cool and wet weather will last into early next week.