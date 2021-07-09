Dry skies Friday morning ahead of south-moving storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and dry across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Skies will stay dry until the early afternoon in the northern and western high terrain. Storms will develop by mid-late afternoon, moving south into the surrounding low terrain, hitting more spots in the northeast highlands, east plains to east mountains, and middle-upper Rio Grande Valley. The best chance for rain in the Metro area will be during the late evening, after 7 p.m.

Temperatures will be very hot today, especially in the Four Corners area and Rio Grande Valley. Highs will climb into record territory, in the upper 90s and 100s. The heat turns up a couple more degrees on Saturday, ahead of a cold front that will move into eastern NM during the afternoon. This front will cool temperatures by around ten degrees on Sunday for the east half of the state. The front will also provide extra instability and a trigger for severe storms. There is a low threat for severe weather on Saturday and Sunday. A couple of storms may produce damaging wind and hail. Be sure to download the KRQE Weather App, and turn on push notifications to be alerted if storms or severe weather is in your area!