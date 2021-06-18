Dry, hot temperatures continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is mild and partly cloudy. Clouds will clear through the morning, and temperatures will heat up quickly. It’s going to be another hot day, with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s for most.

Temperatures stay this hot for the weekend, even warming up across southern NM to nearly 110 by Sunday. Daily showers and storms will pop up in the mountains. They will only move a short distance off of the mountains today, but Saturday will be stormier even for the Rio Grande Valley. Afternoon showers and storms may affect your plans in the mountains as well as the Metro. Sunday will be a bit drier, with isolated showers and storms in the mountains, lower Rio Grande Valley and the east side of the state.