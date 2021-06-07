Dry, hot conditions across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure in southern New Mexico will lock out any moisture this week. The result will be our warmest temperatures of the year with highs in the mid-’90s in the Albuquerque area and highs well into the triple digits in the southeast.
Southwesterly flow as a result of the high position will lead to smoke being dragged up into the state each morning.