Dry, hot conditions across the state

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure in southern New Mexico will lock out any moisture this week. The result will be our warmest temperatures of the year with highs in the mid-’90s in the Albuquerque area and highs well into the triple digits in the southeast.

Southwesterly flow as a result of the high position will lead to smoke being dragged up into the state each morning.

