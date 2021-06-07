Dry, hot conditions across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled the state does not have to compensate businesses for money lost from restrictions and closures during the pandemic. The case was heard in January and it's the third time the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled against lawsuits filed by businesses in relation to the pandemic.

The ruling was not a surprise, but the businesses involved say they will keep fighting in court. "It would be a big shock actually if they actually ruled in favor of small businesses," said Blair Dunn, attorney for parties of interest. "It wasn't what we anticipated but we did anticipate we'd probably have to take this up with the US Supreme Court. So that's what we're going to be looking forward to at this point."