Today will be dry, calm, and partly cloudy for most of the state. However, southern Colorado is already beginning to see the impacts of a storm system pushing into the state. Large, wet snowflakes are falling in places like Wolf Creek and Purgatory, but it should stay in Colorado today.

There are actually two sources for moisture this week that will bring parts of the state rain and snow through early Thursday morning. The storm system that is currently impacting Colorado will push south into northern New Mexico, scraping the state and bringing the potential for isolated showers throughout the day across the Four Corners and maybe even a bit further south. The San Juan Mountains will see the most snow, with over a foot possible in localized areas. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 AM Thursday.

The second moisture plume will come from the subtropical jet, streaming in moisture from the Pacific over Mexico into the state. It will just graze the southeast corner of New Mexico, bringing spotty shower potential starting late tonight through late Wednesday. There will be a portion of the state stretching from southwest to northeast that will remain dry in between the two taps of moisture. Cooler temperatures will be accompanied by more sunshine to finish off the work week.