NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet, with cool temperatures in the northwest part of the state. Clouds are moving into New Mexico from the southwest, as a disturbance will cross the state today.

The air will be too dry at the surface to see any rain in most of the state, but virga will be possible, which could send strong wind gusts to the ground. Northeast New Mexico will have enough low level moisture present to see some storms. There is a chance for one or two strong and severe storms in the northeast highlands around Colfax and Union Counties. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats. There will be another severe weather threat for the same area on Sunday, triggered by a backdoor cold front moving into the area at that time. The rest of the state will see more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, with dry skies and warm temperatures. The winds will become breezy on Sunday, but windier weather will not arrive until Monday and Tuesday.