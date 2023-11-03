Very dry conditions will persist over the next several days as the jet stream (what brings more active weather) stays well to our north. Today was anywhere from 2° to nearly 20° warmer than yesterday, and the warming trend will continue through this weekend. Tonight will be cool but not freezing for much of eastern, southern, and central New Mexico with freezing temperatures expected farther north/west.

Saturday will be a lovely day to get out and soak up some sunshine along with above average temperatures. Mostly calm conditions will persist with highs similar to today. With very dry air in place, temperatures will swing anywhere from 30°-50° from morning lows to afternoon highs. Make sure to dress in layers if you plan on spending the weekend outdoors. Sunday will be a degree or two warmer thanks to downslope warming as westerly upper level winds will pick up by the afternoon. Breezy conditions will begin Sunday as upper level winds strengthen, especially across eastern New Mexico.

Westerly upper level winds will continue to strengthen across the state through Tuesday, bringing increasingly windier conditions Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to rise gradually into early next week as well, with highs peaking Tuesday afternoon ahead of a Pacific low pressure system approaching the state. Wednesday will be more seasonable, before below average temperatures return Thursday.

The exact impacts when it comes to next week’s storm system is still very uncertain. Snow is possible across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands mid to late next week, but it could be dry. Better chances for rain will arrive late next week into next weekend. Check back in for details once the storm system forecast becomes a bit more certain. Either way, get out this weekend and enjoy some lovely weather for early November.