Drier weather will continue to return to New Mexico through the week. High temperatures will stay above-average for the beginning of September too.

A few isolated storms developed Monday afternoon in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, bringing a couple good downpours and small hail to areas like Santa Fe and Los Alamos. These showers and storms will taper off after sunset tonight. Even drier weather will move into northern New Mexico Tuesday, with a few spotty showers into the San Juan Mountains and even hotter temperatures across the state.

Dry weather will return to all of New Mexico through the middle of the week as the heat peaks Wednesday afternoon, but it will continue to remain warm to hot into the end of the week. A few more spotty storms will be possible in northern New Mexico again Friday.

A cold front will enter the state Saturday, increasing the chances for rain across northern and central parts of the state Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will also fall back to around average for this time of year this weekend with the cold front. Drier weather will begin to return again Sunday and temperatures will warm back up again early next week.