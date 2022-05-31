NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunny, dry, breezy, and seasonable conditions continue Tuesday before a significant change moves into eastern New Mexico by Wednesday. Moisture and rain chances finally pick up by the mid to later parts of the work week.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the northeastern parts of the state as a weak backdoor cold front pushes southwest. However, since it is so weak it won’t bring much weather across the region. Sunny, dry, and mainly seasonable conditions will persist this afternoon.

Tuesday, a dry line will begin to push west, allowing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to surge into the eastern half of the state. Strong thunderstorms are possible in the southeasternmost part of NM, with the SPC putting that region at levels 1/2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The rest of the east may see an isolated storm or two Wednesday

In the Albuquerque metro, a strong East Canyon Wind will prevail as the backdoor cold front strengthens and causes winds to gust 50+ mph by Wednesday evening. This will allow higher humidity to spread all the way to almost the continental divide.

That moisture from the gulf will stick around through Friday, with increasing chances for rain in the afternoon and evening hours across the Central and Eastern half of New Mexico. It is not expected to be a widespread rain event, but much needed isolated pockets of precipitation through the end of the work week. By the weekend, temperatures will rebound with sunshine and dry air returning.