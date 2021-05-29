Dry and warm start to Saturday; PM storms build again east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We saw some strong storms Friday evening across southeastern New Mexico packing heavy rain, lightning, and hail reports. There were even two reports of weak tornadoes across the state. We’ll take a break from some of the widespread storms Saturday, but they’ll return both Sunday and Monday. So for Saturday, expect a pretty hot day as highs top 90 degrees in Albuquerque and into the middle 90s across southern NM with only a couple isolated storms east.

Sunday we’ll tap into some upper level energy which will fuel widespread storms across the eastern half of the state, with even the metro region getting some showers. We’ll also begin cooling off a solid 10-15 degrees for Memorial Day. It’ll be a stormy and cool day across northeastern New Mexico as high temperatures struggle to hit 60 degrees near Las Vegas.